Dulquer Salmaan gets emotional about his ‘life changing’ film Charlie

Dulquer Salmaan talks about his film Charlie Dulquer Salmaan talks about his film Charlie

Last year’s Malayalam film Charlie is one of the major hits of actor Dulquer Salmaan and an important film in his career too. On the first anniversary of Charlie, he got emotional and expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped to make this film. He said that the protagonist in the film had always been special, he was only lucky to play him onscreen.

“Can’t believe it’s been 1 year of #Charlie ! What a life changing film ! From the time of hearing the idea to deciding the look, training for it to filming it, and all the way to the end product. Loved by so many,” he said in a long post, which he wrote on his Facebook page.

The film, which released last Christmas, helped the actor end the year on a high note with a blockbuster and he continued to maintain his winning streak at the box office this year with two Malayalam films: Kali and Kammatipaadam. “It’s brought me close to even more. And won me my first state award. The wonderful Kalpana Chechi evergreen in our hearts. Working with my heros like Venu Sir. My boy Saubin, Chemban, the countless artists who played amazing and memorable characters. Paro (Parvathy) & Pixie (Aparna) the lady superheroes of the movie. Alex the superhit executive producer,” he added.

Charlie dominated the 46th Kerala State Film Awards this year, with director Martin Prakkat bagging the best director award and Dulquer the best actor award. Parvathy won the best actress award for her performance in Charlie and Ennu Ninte Moideen.

“Joju & Shibin the awesome producers Jaesrees unforgettable art work.Sameeras super quirky outfits.Gopis timeless Music. Jo’s spellbinding frames. Unniettans magical words. Helmed by the exceptional Martin Prakkat (sic),” he said.

“Charlie was always meant to be special. I’m just lucky I got to play him. Love to all of you from the film and to all of you who loved the film,” he added.

Dulquer was expected to end this year with another box office hit. However, his upcoming film Jomonte Suvisheshangal, which was supposed to release on December 16, has now been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing dispute between producers and theatre owners over profit-sharing policy. The actor is currently in the US shooting for his upcoming film with director Amal Neerad.

