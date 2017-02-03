Dulquer Salmaan celebrates five years in the industry, turns nostalgic

Dulquer Salmaan celebrates five years in the industry Dulquer Salmaan celebrates five years in the industry

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan turned nostalgic as he completed five years in the film industry on Friday. He was working as a business manager before he decided to follow in the footsteps of his father, Mammootty, into the showbiz. In a Facebook post, the actor has expressed his gratitude and thanked his family, friends and fans for making his life better.

“5 years ago today, the world as I knew it changed for the better ! Honestly, a part of me never thought I could do it. It was daunting and the pressure was immense. But from then to now every day, every film, every year there’s been only one thing pushing me to do better and become a better version of my self,” he posted on his Facebook page.

Being the son of Mammootty, he did not have to wait for a long time or go through regular struggles like other aspiring actors to sign his first film. But, it is his talent and hard work that made him what he is today.

He made his acting debut in 2012 with Second Show, which became a box office hit and the rest, as they say, is history. In the last five years, 23 of his films have been released and most of them have become a hit both critically and commercially.

“Love ! The endless & immeasurable love that each of you have given me and my movies, the selfless & unconditional love from my family, and the never judging & ever encouraging love from my friends and colleagues. Reach for the stars. Dreams do come true. All you need is Love !,” he added.

Not just in Malayalam, he even won the appreciation of the Tamil moviegoers with his charm in O Kadhal Kanmani, which came out in 2015. And his career is on the rise with back-to-back hits like Charlie, Kali and Kammatipaadam. And even his latest release Jomonte Suvisheshangal opened to a good response from the audience in January and is doing well at the Kerala box office.

Dulquer on Thursday unveiled the first look poster along with the title of his new film with director Amal Neerad. The film has been titled CIA aka Comrade in America and is one of the highly anticipated films of 2017.

