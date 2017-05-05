Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amal blessed with baby girl, Mammootty becomes grandfather

Dulquer Salmaan and Amal welcome home a baby girl. Dulquer Salmaan and Amal welcome home a baby girl.

Dulquer Salmaan, the heartthrob of Mollywood, who has also won the hearts of many in Kollywood is blessed with a baby girl. Big news is, this also makes his father, the superstar of Malayalam film industry Mammootty a grandfather. Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya tied the knot on 22 December, 2011. Since then, we have seen beautiful Amal accompanying the actor during many important film occasions. Dulquer also enjoys his time off with Amal, and regularly posts about the same on his social handles. So when Amal gave birth to a baby girl, Dulquer took to Facebook to share the good news.

He said, “For all the immense love all of you shower upon us. For all the undying support you give us. For always rooting for us to do our best. Every release, every event, every news of ours lives you all share in our joy. In return I can only return our happiness, joy and gratitude. Today is unforgettable in more ways than one. My life just changed forever. We’ve been blessed with a drop of heaven. At long last my biggest dream came true. I got my princess. Amu got a mini version of herself. #mygirl #babyboo #princessdiaries #blessed #amume&boo #entirefamilies wrappedaroundherpinkie.”

From the status, it is clear that the entire family is on cloud nine with the addition of the new member to the family. We will also wait to see Dulquer Salmaan with his princess very soon.

Today just happened to be a big day for Dulquer Salmaan, as his much anticipated film CIA, directed by Amal Neerad, also hit the screens.

