Dressed in drag for Chanakya Thanthram, Unni Mukundan makes a splash

Karishma will be one of the four looks Mukundan will be sporting in Chanakya Thanthram. Karishma will be one of the four looks Mukundan will be sporting in Chanakya Thanthram.

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan seems ready to push boundaries. The actor, who is yet to deliver a memorable character, has got everyone talking about his upcoming film Chanakya Thanthram. A little more than one-minute video has landed on the internet, which shows Mukundan’s transformation into a beautiful woman through makeup.

The making video, revealing the details and efforts that have gone into cross-dressing Mukundan for his role named Karishma, is going viral on YouTube. Recently, Mukundan released his Karishma look, introducing the character as his better-half. “Here’s My Better Half, Karishma. The journey towards her was pretty damn painful, but Now that I have met her, I admit, the pain was worth it!!,” he posted on his Facebook page.

Karishma will be one of the four looks Mukundan will be sporting in Chanakya Thanthram, said reports.

Though we have seen cameos with actors in drag, we haven’t seen many movies with leading heroes dressed in drag. Arguably, actor Kamal Haasan’s Avvai Shanmugi (1996) and Sivakarthikeyan’s Remo (2016) are the only two popular films that we can think of in this category. It’s not clear whether Mukundan’s Karishma will have a major presence or will be seen briefly in the narration. For now, Mukundan has got our attention as a drool-worthy, saree-clad woman.

Mukundan was last seen in Bhaagamathie, which released earlier this year. It had Anushka Shetty in the lead role and Mukundan as her love interest. The thriller released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam became a hit at the box office worldwide.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd