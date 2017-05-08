Don’t spread fake baby pictures, requests Dulquer Salmaan

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan asks not to spread fake pictures of his newborn Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan asks not to spread fake pictures of his newborn

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan became a proud father to a baby girl last week six years after he got married to wife Amal Sufiya. Amal gave birth to the baby on Friday at Motherhood Hospital in Chennai. Dulquer was present in the hospital along with his star father Mammootty, mother Sulfath, other relatives and close friends, including actor Vikram Prabhu, at the time of his daughter’s birth said media reports. It was a double celebration for Dulquer as his new film Comrade in America (CIA), also received a rousing welcome at the box office from his fans in Kerala.

It seems, however, fake pictures of Dulquer’s newborn started doing the rounds on the internet. The actor took to his social media handles requesting others to respect the privacy of his family. “Requesting all our well wishers to not spread fake baby pics. Just respect our privacy. I try my best to share as much with all of you (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Requesting all our well wishers to not spread fake baby pics. Just respect our privacy. I try my best to share as much with all of you ❤️❤️ — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) May 7, 2017

Dulquer and Amal had kept the news of them expecting their first child under the wraps until it was outed by shutterbugs, who spotted Amal sporting a baby bump at a wedding reception earlier this year. “Today is unforgettable in more ways than one. My life just changed forever. We’ve been blessed with a drop of heaven. At long last my biggest dream came true. I got my princess. Amu got a mini version of herself,” Dulquer wrote on his Instagram account while announcing the birth of his daughter. Dulquer got married to Amal, an architect, on December 22, 2011, just before he made his acting debut in Malayalam with 2012 movie Second Show.

