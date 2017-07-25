Director Jean Paul Lal, actor Sreenath Bhasi booked for lewd comments against actress, Lal defends his son

Director Jean Paul Lal in trouble. Image courtesy: Facebook/ImLalJr Director Jean Paul Lal in trouble. Image courtesy: Facebook/ImLalJr

Malayalam director Jean Paul Lal, actor Sreenath Bhasi and technicians Anirudh and Anoop, who worked together in Honey Bee 2: Celebrations, have been booked for allegedly making lewd comments against an actress.

Besides making the allegations of verbal harassment, the unidentified actress has also claimed she was not paid for her work in Honey Bee 2. She has filed a police case against the film’s cast and crew alleging that they passed some lewd remarks when she met them at Pannakad Hotel to enquire about her remuneration.

A case has been booked based on the complaint of the actress, who has also given her statement to the police.

However, actor-filmmaker Lal has slammed the actress in question for making ‘false’ allegations against his son Jean. Lal said she was roped in by the filmmakers for a minor role but were very unsatisfied with her work and her tantrums at the shooting spot.

Lal said they eventually changed the script and cut out all her portions from the film. “Last month, we were served a notice following a police complaint filed by her. We were considering giving her Rs 50,000 instead of the promised remuneration of Rs 25,000. But then she stepped up her demands and asked for a public apology on the television and Rs 10 lakh as compensation. At that juncture, I was the one who said there was no need for such settlements,” Lal was quoted as saying in a Manorama news report.

He also asked as to why the actress did not file the case for so long as Honey Bee 2 released in March. He suggested there were genuine cases of women who faced attacks in the industry but the case against Honey Bee 2 crew was false.

Lal was referring to the sensational kidnapping and molestations of a popular south Indian actress in February. It’s worth noting that after the attack the survivor had sought refuge in Lal’s house and he also helped her to file the police complaint.

Jean is expected to be questioned today.

Read this news in Malayalam

