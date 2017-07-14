Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan questioned in kidnapping and sexual assault case of Malayalam actress?

Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan questioned? Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan questioned?

Buzz is that police have questioned actor Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan as part of the ongoing investigation in the kidnapping and the alleged sexual assault of a popular female actor. According to reports, some discrepancies in Dileep’s statements concerning the case may have led the police to question Kavya. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Investigating officers will complete the probe after recording statements of Kavya, her mother Shyamala, director Lal and MLA PT Thomas, reported Manorama news.

The questioning of Kavya and Shyamala was expected as some crucial evidence related to the case were seized by the police during a raid at Lakshya, a boutique, which is ran by Kavya.

The reports said police have found out that Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the case, was spotted entering Lakshya after committing the crime. It was also widely speculated that Rs 2 lakh was received by Suni from someone at the boutique. It was also alleged that the perpetrators had clicked the picture of the survivor’s ordeal in their hands and had stashed it at the boutique.

After being held hostage in her own car for more than 2 hours and sexually assaulted by a group of six men led by Suni earlier this year, the survivor sought the help of director Lal, who helped her file a police case. And she was visited by the MLA when she was at the director’s residence. Hence, the police will also record their statements as part of the investigation.

Dileep has been arrested by police for allegedly hiring Suni to attack the actor to serve his personal vendetta. He allegedly offered Rs 1.5 crore to Suni for the job. However, things didn’t go according to the plan, after the survivor refused to give into the fear and intimidation. She filed a police complaint leading to several arrests, including Dileep’s. Many more arrests can also be expected in the case.

On Friday, Dileep was produced before Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. The court has extended his police custody until 5 PM on July 15. It will also hear his bail plea tomorrow.

Earlier this week, Dileep was lodged in Aluva Sub-Jail after being sent to 14-day judicial custody.

