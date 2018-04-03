Dileep takes on media at Kammara Sambhavam audio launch

Dileep revealed that he will be seen in the upcoming film Kammara Sambhavam in as many as five getups. Dileep revealed that he will be seen in the upcoming film Kammara Sambhavam in as many as five getups.

The audio of Kammara Sambhavam, starring Dileep and Siddharth in the lead roles, was released by actor Nivin Pauly at an event in Kochi on Tuesday. Dileep addressed his fans and the media on a public platform, for the first time since he came out of jail last October. And he didn’t miss the opportunity to take gleeful potshots at the media.

Dileep revealed that he will be seen in the upcoming film Kammara Sambhavam in as many as five getups. “The three of five looks that I sport in the film are important ones. We first shot with the younger and older look, which is aged 94, of Kammara,” he said, setting up his audience for a punchline aimed at the media.

“We hadn’t shot the sequences with the bearded look, which you saw in the song. That look was still under discussion when I was hit by a tsunami following which I had gone away (read imprisoned) for three months. I grew that beard during those three months. I thank the media for helping it happen,” he said.

Dileep thanked his fans and his well-wishers in the industry for standing by him during his trying times. He said director Rathish Ambat had already spent about Rs 10 crore making the film before he got arrested in the Malayalam actress abduction and assault case. “Rathish was in shock and he asked the producers as to what to do next. Gopal and Praveen told Rathish that he (Dileep) wouldn’t have done anything like that. We will wait till he comes out,” he recalled, expressing his gratitude to the producers for their trust in him.

Dileep said Kammara Sambhavam is on the verge of completing the censor formalities and soon its release date will be announced. However, he assured his fans that the film will open in theatres during Vishu. He asked for blessings and the support of his fans for the film and ended the speech with a parting shot at the media. “I don’t know what you guys will say. There are so many reasons, no?”

Kammara Sambhavam, which has been made on a budget over Rs 20 crore, will mark the Malayalam debut of Siddharth and the directorial debut of ad-filmmaker Ratheesh. Besides playing an important role, Murali Gopy has also penned the script. Composer Gopi Sundar has scored the music for the period drama set in the pre-independence era.

