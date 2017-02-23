Dileep says he has no role in Malayalam actress molestation case, slams reports

Dileep says he is not involved in Malayalam actress molestation case. Dileep says he is not involved in Malayalam actress molestation case.

Malayalam actor Dileep has lashed out at the media reports suggesting his alleged hand in the kidnapping and molestation of a popular actress. For the last few days, a section of media has strongly alleged the involvement of popular names from the film industry in the case and Dileep was also under scrutiny.

In order to put all the speculations to rest, Dileep issued a long statement on his Facebook page, saying he has no role in the unfortunate incident. He has also slammed the media reports, which claimed that he was being questioned by the police in connection with the case.

“Some newspapers said on Wednesday that the ‘police had questioned a prominent actor from Aluva’. For those people who may believe such news items that are merely smokescreens, let me assure them that this is not true. As an actor who permanently resides in Aluva, I can say that the actor mentioned in news reports was not me. Neither have the police come to my house, nor have they contacted me via phone. I can also tell you that the police have not questioned any actor living in Aluva. The onus is now on these media houses to prove the authenticity of the story,” Dileep wrote on Facebook, according to The News Minute.

Terming assault on his woman colleague as “unfortunate”, he said he strongly condemns the incident. He said that he is a person who knows the value of family relationships and he personally wants all the culprits in the case to be held and brought to justice.

Speculations were rife that the attack on Malayalam actress took place at the behest of some influential insiders, who did not want her to succeed in the industry and reports hinted Dileep was one of them. He also said that he has no direct or indirect contacts with the suspects in the case. He has also said the police should name other suspects in the case and the media should stop speculating in the matter.

Meanwhile, the prime accused in the case, Pulsar Suni and his associate Vijeesh were arrested by the police at the magistrate’s courts in Ernakulam today. Last week’s assault on the actress in a moving car near Kochi was allegedly perpetrated by a group of people in order to blackmail the actor.

