Dileep receives celebrity visitors, gift in jail on Onam

Dileep spends Onam in Jail Dileep spends Onam in Jail

The life of Malayalam superstar Dileep has turned upside down following his arrest in the sensational abduction and alleged sexual assault of a popular actress. There was no Onam celebration for him as he has remained locked up at the Aluva Sub Jail for more than 50 days now.

However, his high-profile industry friends and family paid him a visit on the festival and even gave him a gift. Director Ranjith, actors Harisree Ashokan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Suresh Krishna and Jayaram were among those who visited Dileep in jail, reported Manorama Online.

Jayaram even gave ‘Onakkodi’, which is referred to new clothes bought for Onam, to Dileep. He reportedly said that he had been giving Dileep Onakkodi every year and he did not want to break the practice “even though he’s in jail.”

Dileep has been repeatedly denied bail as the courts found strong evidence suggesting his hand in plotting the assault against the actress in question. The survivor was held hostage for more than two hours inside her moving car by a gang led by Pulsar Suni on February 17 and was sexually assaulted. Dileep has been accusing of hiring Suni to harm the survivor due to his personal vendetta.

After being subjected to long hours of questioning, Dileep was arrested on July 10. The courts that rejected his petitions for bail had expressed concerns of Dileep trying to influence the witness. However, he has been granted permission to visit his residence for few hours on September 8 to take part in the rituals of his father’s death anniversary.

