Dileep now linked to Kalabhavan Mani’s death after fresh allegations by the late actor’s family

Dileep is currently in the custody of police in relation to the Malayalam actress abduction case. Now, fresh allegations made by late actor Kalabhavan Mani’s family has linked Dileep to Mani’s death. Initially, director Baiju Kottarakkara claimed that Dileep was allegedly involved in the actor’s death, and now the late actor’s family seems to share similar views. RLV Ramakrishnan, Kalabhavan Mani’s brother feels that the investigation by officers in the murder case was not satisfactory.

Director Baiju, on the other hand, spoke during a programme telecast in Mathrubhumi News and said that a woman hailing from Kozhikode called him up and revealed some information regarding Kalabhavan’s death. The woman apparently told Baiju that she had proof for deals that were struck between Mani and Dileep, followed by which there was a dispute. The woman claimed over the call that this could have led to Mani’s death.

Following this, the CBI recorded the director’s statement, reports a few media reports. In the mean while, the investigation about the Malayalam actress abduction case in ongoing.

Dileep was slapped with conspiracy in the actress’ abduction and molestation case and as a result, Angamaly Judicial Magistrate court sentenced him with two day custody under police officials for interrogation on Wednesday. He was removed from the position of being a treasurer for Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and fellow actors have come in support of the victim and have condemned him. His membership from Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) was also rescinded.

