Dileep’s mother writes letter to Kerala chief minister, calls her son innocent

Dileep’s mother seeks government intervention in her son’s case. Dileep’s mother seeks government intervention in her son’s case.

Malayalam superstar Dileep has been languishing in Aluva-Sub Jail since last month after he was arrested in connection with the kidnapping and sexual assault of a popular actress. His mother Sarojam Pillai has now written a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defending her son and requesting the government to intervene in the case.

Sarojam Pillai in her letter written to the Chief Minister describes her son, Dileep, as an innocent man, who will never “commit such a crime.” The Chief Minister’s office, which confirmed receiving the letter from Sarojam, has forwarded it to Kerala police chief Loknath Behera, said media reports.

The news about Sarojam’s letter comes a day after the survivor of the actor had written a letter to the Chief Minister complaining against his Cabinet Minister PC George. The Kerala minister has allegedly tried to discredit the victim by questioning the credibility of the attack. He also apparently claimed that Dileep has been framed in the sensational case, that shook the conscience of the film industry.

Dileep was arrested on July 10 and booked under nine sections of IPC, including criminal conspiracy and gang rape. And he recently moved the Kerala High Court for the second time requesting bail.

In the new bail application, he has claimed he had no connection with the main perpetrators of the crime as alleged by the cops. He has also alleged “large-scale” conspiracy by a section of powerful people in the film industry, including his ex-wife Manju Warrier. The High Court bench has adjourned the hearing of Dileep’s new bail application on August 18.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd