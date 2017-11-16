Dileep grilled for two hours by police in actress kidnapping case

Dileep was let out on bail after 85 days in custody last month. Dileep was let out on bail after 85 days in custody last month.

Kerala actor Dileep, currently out on bail in the actress kidnap case, was called in for further questioning by the police probe team on Wednesday. He was later let off after more than two hours of questioning at the Aluva Police club. According to the police sources, the actor who secured bail last month, was called in to seek some clarifications on a medical certificate that he had produced before.

Dileep was arrested on July 10 after the police probe team found clinching evidence to link him to the conspiracy part of the kidnap case. The abduction of the popular actress took place in February when she was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi. She was taken around in her vehicle forcibly and allegedly molested for about two hours before being dumped near an actor-director’s home.

The key accused — Pulsar Suni and his accomplices involved in the actual abduction — were arrested a week later. Incidentally, early this month, Dileep in a 12-page letter to the State Home Secretary sought a CBI probe into the entire case and contended that he has been framed. According to Dileep, if the case is not given to a new probe team, then it should be handed over to the CBI.

Dileep, who was arrested and let out on bail after 85 days in custody, wrote the letter after his release from jail last month, sources said. The actor also charged some top police officials with trapping him by framing fake evidence against him.

