Dileep’s Kavya Madhavan is the ‘madam’, she used to give me money, claims Pulsar Suni

Pulsar Suni claims Kavya Madhavan used to give him money Pulsar Suni claims Kavya Madhavan used to give him money

Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the sensational case of kidnapping and assaulting a popular Malayalam woman actor, has reportedly revealed the identity of the ‘madam’ that he has been discussing for a long time as part of the ongoing investigation. He has claimed that the ‘madam’ he was referring to was Malayalam star Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan.

“Didn’t I tell you earlier that Kavya was the madam?,” Suni asked reporters while being taken to Ernakulam CJM court on Wednesday, reported Manorama Online.

The new revelation from Suni comes days after he claimed that Kavya new him very well when she denied knowing him.

Suni has claimed earlier that ‘madam’ was not aware of the conspiracy to attack the actress as her role was limited to giving him money, said the same report.

Kavya was questioned along with her mother was questioned last month in the case. The investigating officials had also carried out a raid at Lakshya, a boutique, which is owned by Kavya in July as part of the ongoing investigation into the sensational case.

Read the news in Malayalam

According to reports, Suni had revealed that the memory-card containing videos and pictures of the survivor taken during the assault was allegedly kept at the store. The police team even seized CCTV visuals and a few documents during the raid from the store. It is also widely speculated that Rs 2 lakh was received by Suni from someone at the boutique.

Kavya’s star husband, Dileep, was arrested based on the information provided by Suni in the case. Dileep on Tuesday was denied bail for the third time as the Kerala high Court cited strong evidence of his involvement in the attack against the female actor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd