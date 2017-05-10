Dileep, Kavya Madhavan are in USA for The Dileep show and they seem to be having fun. See video, pic

Dileep, his daughter Meenakshi and wife Kavya Madhavan are in USA for The Dileep Show. Dileep, his daughter Meenakshi and wife Kavya Madhavan are in USA for The Dileep Show.

Actor Dileep who tied the knot with Kavya Madhavan in November last year is now in the USA for his show, The Dileep Show. The actor along with Kavya and his daughter with Manju Warrier, Meenakshi seem to be having a great time. A video of the family with their friends was posted online in which they are seen at the Grand Canyon, one of the spectacular tourist spots in America. The Dileep Show also happens to be Kavya’s first onstage performance after her marriage to Dileep.

The videos and pictures also feature Dileep’s team members Ramesh Pisharody, Dharmajan Bolgatty. Namitha Pramod, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Rimi Tomy and Nadirshah. The team has been performing since April 28 and the tour will conclude only by May end, and in Canada. The show will be visiting Detroit and on May 14th, and Namita Pramod will also be a part of it.

The pictures of Dileep with Kavya and Madhavan has also served as a way to shut the gossipmongers down. After his marriage to Kavya, rumours were rife that the actor was not on good terms with his daughter Meenakshi. Many reported that he and Meenakshi were going through a rough time, which was affecting the family. However, the photographs atop the canyon shows Kavya and Meenakshi posing for a picture and the bond between them is clearly visible.

After the show, Dileep will start working on his upcoming films like Ramaleela, Pickpocket, Kammara Sambhavam and Professor Dinkan.

