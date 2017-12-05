Dileep’s Kammarasambhavam nears completion, Siddharth wraps up his portions

Dileep is shooting for Kammarasambhavam Dileep is shooting for Kammarasambhavam

Director Rathish Ambat, who is busy shooting Kammarasambhavam starring Dileep in the titular role, has thanked actor Siddharth after he completed his portions for the big-ticket film. “Team Kammarasambhavam wishes a hearty thanks to actor Siddharth who completed his portions in our film today. Our heart-felt gratitude for all your efforts and wish you all the very best (sic),” said the director in a Facebook post, while sharing a picture from the sets.

Kammarasambhavam will also mark the debut of Siddharth in Malayalam. He will also dub for himself in the film.

The fate of the film was hanging in balance following the arrest of Dileep earlier this year in connection with the abduction and sexual assault case of an actress. Dileep returned to the sets of Kammarasambhavam soon after he managed to secure bail in October.

The shooting has been going on at a steady pace with just 12 more days left in its final schedule. After finishing his work in Chennai schedule, Dileep flew out to Dubai to take part in the inauguration of a branch of his restaurant chain.

The final leg of the shooting will take place in Theni, Kochi and Malayatoor. Kammarasambhavam is being made on a budget of Rs 20 crore and touted to become one of the biggest ventures in Dileep’s acting career. The film is set in the pre-independent era of the 1940s and is written Murali Gopy. It will also mark the directorial debut of Rathish Ambat, who is a popular ad filmmaker.

Kammarasambhavam has an all-star cast including Dileep, Siddharth, Namitha Pramod, Bobby Simha, Murali Gopy and Swetha Menon among others.

The arrest of Dileep in July this year put several big tickets films at risk as the Malayalam film industry collectively faced the loss to the tune of Rs 60 crore. After spending more than 80 days in the Aluva Sub jail for allegedly conspiring an attack against an actress, Dileep was released on a conditional bail and soon started working on his pending projects.

Dileep’s Ramaleela, that released amid huge opposition by a section of the audience in Mollywood, became a big hit at the box office.

Dileep is also part of Professor Dinkan, a 3D movie, which marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Ramachandrababu. He also has projects such as Saddam Sivan and Njarana Mon in the pipeline.

