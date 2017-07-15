Dileep has the phone used to film Malayalam actress’s assault, say cops

Malayalam actor Dileep (Files) Malayalam actor Dileep (Files)

The conspiracy plot behind the kidnapping and alleged sexual assault of a popular Malayalam actress has thickened with new details emerging from the police investigation. The police officials who objected to Malayalam superstar Dileep’s bail plea, have revealed that the actor has the mobile phones that contains the visuals of the actress’s assault.

According to Manorama News, Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the case, handed over the phone that was used to record the assault of the actress to Dileep through his lawyer Pratheesh Chacko. The police had revealed this information while challenging Dileep’s bail application,which comes up for the hearing on Saturday.

However, the cops are yet to secure the crucial piece of evidence, the mobile phone. It was also the main ground for the police to request for the extension of Dileep’s custody.

Police have also issued a notice to Pratheesh in order to question him in connection with the case. Dileep is currently in police custody as the court granted the officials’ request for the extension of his custody on Friday. The Judicial Magistrate Court in Angamaly let the police continue his investigation in their custody until 5 PM on Saturday following which it will hear Dileep’s bail plea.

Dileep was arrested last week for allegedly masterminding the attack on the actress, with whom he had shared screen space in many movies in the past. Their relationship soured due to personal differences. However, Dileep was not allegedly ready to let it go. He is accused of hiring Suni and his gang to attack and click pictures of her ordeal to serve his personal vendetta.

The survivor has expressed her shock reacting to Dileep’s arrest for conspiracy. “He (Dileep) says that he has been framed in the case. The need of the hour is that the truth should come out. If he is innocent, it should come out quickly and if not, even then the truth should come out fast. All are equal before law,” she said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd