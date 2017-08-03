Dileep had a wife when he married Manju Warrier: Reports

Manju Warrier is not Dileep’s first wife, suspect police Manju Warrier is not Dileep’s first wife, suspect police

The ongoing investigation against Malayalam superstar Dileep for allegedly co-conspiring the abduction and alleged sexual assault of a popular actress has turned the actor’s world upside down. The investigating officials have reportedly discovered that Dileep was already married to an unidentified woman before he entered into wedlock with his former wife Manju Warrier.

According to Manorama News report, Dileep, who was born as Gopalakrishnan, was married to a distant relative and that marriage was officially recorded at the registrar office in Desam in Aluva.

The same report suggested his alleged first wife parted ways with Dileep after he got close to Manju during the 1990s. However, the police suspect that Dileep’s alleged first marriage was not ended legally. And the woman in question is currently believed to be living in a Gulf country.

The police are trying to secure documentary evidence regarding Dileep’s first marriage from the Desam registrar office and also questioning Dileep’s long-time associates.

Following a whirlwind romance, Manju married Dileep in 1998. Back then, she was one of the top actresses in the industry, Dileep was still a struggling actor. However, following her marriage to Dileep, Manju stopped acting in films after 1999 film Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu. And she completely retreated from public life, as Dileep’s popularity began to grow in the industry.

In 2015, Dileep divorced Manju and married his co-star Kavya Madhavan in 2016.

Actor Abi, Dileep’s close friend, talking to a news channel, rubbished reports that suggested he was questioned by police. “I knew that he was married earlier to a girl that he was in love with. But, I don’t know whether they got divorced or separated later,” Abi told.

Abi, who has known Dileep since his struggling days as a stage artist, said everyone in their friend’s circle was aware of Dileep’s first marriage and how close the couple were to each other. “It is not a new information. Everyone back then knew about it,” he added.

Dileep was arrested last month and has been lodged at the Aluva-Sub Jail under the judicial remand.

