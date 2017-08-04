Dileep’s friend Abi opens up about the actor’s first marriage before Manju Warrier

Abi reveals details Dileep’s first marriage Abi reveals details Dileep’s first marriage

Adding to Dileep’s woes, who is being investigated for allegedly plotting an attack on a Malayalam actress, the actor’s past life has come under the police scanner. The investigative officials have been dwelling on details of his past life to gain a comprehensive understanding of his personality and include it in the charge sheet.

It was believed that actress Manju Warrier was Dileep’s first wife, who he divorced in 2015 ending the 16 years of marriage. However, it came as an absolute shocker when the police suggested he already had a wife at a time when he married Manju. But, a long-time associate of Dileep was not surprised by the new revelation as he has claimed that all friends of Dileep knew about his ‘first marriage.’

“I was made aware that Dileep had married a girl that he had loved. I don’t know whether they divorced or separated later. I’m not either a witness to that wedding,” he said.

Abi, a mimicry artist, has known Dileep from the latter’s struggling days as a stage artist. Some media reports suggested that he was questioned by the police as part of the ongoing investigation against Dileep. Since then Abi has been talking to media rubbishing the reports. “I have not been contacted by the police. And news reports about my statement was taken by police are baseless,” he told while talking to a news channel.

Talking about the kind of relationship he shared with Dileep, he said “Even when Dileep was in my troupe, my relationship with him was professional. We never discussed his personal life,” he said

“But, I have heard that somebody helped Dileep marry his girlfriend and took them to register office. I have also heard that they were in love with each other,” he added. “It is not a new information. Everyone in his friend’s circle knew about it back then.”

The police suspect that Dileep did not end his first marriage legally before tying the knot with Manju Warrier. The unidentified woman in question is said to be living in a Gulf country. The police are trying to secure documentary evidence regarding Dileep’s first marriage from the Desam registrar office in Aluva and also questioning Dileep’s long-time associates.

Dileep married his co-star Kavya Madhavan last year in a private ceremony, that took everyone by surprise.

The Welcome to Central Jail star has been locked by at the Aluva-Sub Jail under the judicial remand.

