Dileep becomes chief of new organisation of theatre owners

The Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) is the new organisation of theatre owners in the Malayalam film industry. The new organisation was formed in the light of the recently-concluded theatre strike in Kerala, which had stalled the releases of new Malayalam films for over a month.

The new federation of exhibitors was formally launched on Tuesday in Kochi. At the first general body meeting, actor Dileep, who is also a theatre owner, was elected as the president of the FEUOK along with other important officer-bearers. Antony Perumbavoor, KE Ijas and G George have been made vice-presidents of the new exhibitors federation. While MC Bobby is the general secretary, Sumesh, Thankaraj and Arun Ghosh are joint secretaries. Suresh Shenoy is the treasurer.

Talking to the media, Dileep said that FEUOK will work towards the welfare of the Malayalam film industry along with distributors and producers. Henceforth, he will be representing the federation of new theatre owners in the meetings with the government and Kerala film councils.

According to reports, the majority of the members of the Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation, which controls about 350 plus A-class theatres in the state, have joined the new organisation of the theatre owners.

The old federation headed by Liberty Basheer had pushed the Malayalam film industry into a mess by refusing to screen new Malayalam films demanding a new profit-sharing policy. The film industry and the government incurred a huge monetary loss as none of the new Malayalam films opened on Christmas, which is a big festival in Kerala. In order to avert such situation in the future, Dileep stepped in to form the new outfit of single screen owners.

