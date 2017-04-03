Dhyan Sreenivasan gets engaged, set to tie the knot this week. See pics

Dhyan Sreenivasanis all set to tie the knot Dhyan Sreenivasanis all set to tie the knot

Acclaimed Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan’s youngest son, Dhyan Sreenivasan, got engaged to Arpita Sebastian on Sunday at a five star hotel in Trivandrum. The event was attended by just a handful of Mollywood celebrities, including Madhu. The celebrity couple will marry on April 7 in Kannur and a wedding reception will be held in Kochi on April 10 for members of the Malayalam film fraternity. Earlier, Sreenivasan told the media that he has no qualms about his son marrying a girl from other religion and is supporting Dhyan’s decision. Arpita reportedly works as an employee at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram.

Just two month ago, speculations were rife that Dhyan will get married to actor Namitha Pramod soon. The rumour spread like wildfire on social media. So much so that it forced the father of the actress to come out and issue a clarification denying that his daughter was not getting married to her co-star of Adi Kapyare Koottamani.

Coming from a celebrity family, Dhyan had no problem in landing his first film as an actor. He made his acting debut with 2013 film Thira, which was directed by his brother Vineeth Sreenivasan. Later he starred in a series of comedy entertainers, including Kunjiramayanam, in which he shared the screen space with Vineeth.

He is also set to act alongside his father Sreenivasan in an untitled film directed by Rajesh Nair. Meanwhile, Dhyan will make his debut as a director with an untitled film, which will have actor Nivin Pauly playing the lead role. He is also writing the script for the film. The buzz is that the filmmakers were considering Nayanthara for the female lead for the film, which will be produced by actor Aju Varghese. An official announcement of the project and the cast and crew is expected to be made soon.

