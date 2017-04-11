Dhyan Sreenivasan-Arpita Sebastian star-studded wedding reception, see pics

Dhyan Sreenivasan-Arpita Sebastian wedding reception Dhyan Sreenivasan-Arpita Sebastian wedding reception

Mollywood celebrity couple Dhyan Sreenivasan and Arpita Sebastian, who entered the wedlock last week in a private ceremony, held a star-studded wedding reception at The Gokulam Park in Kochi on Sunday. The who’s who of the of the Malayalam film industry were spotted at the event where they were seen wishing the newly-wedded couple. The celebrities who attended the wedding include Mammootty, Tovino Thomas, Asha Sarath, Aju Varghese Sathyan Anthikad, VM Vinu, M Mukundan, Neeraj Madhav, Deepak Parambol, Lal Jose, Jude Anthany Joseph, Vinayan and singer MG Sreekumar among others.

Earlier this month, Dhyan and Arpita got engaged in a private ceremony in Trivandrum. The couple tied the knot as per the Hindu customs last Friday in a private ceremony at Wasava Cliff House in Kannur. The guests were treated to sadya, which was made of organic rice and vegetables that were cultivated at Sreenivasan’s farm.

According to reports, Dhyan and Arpita studied together in Chennai and they both have known each other for about 10 years. Both of their families supported their decision. “As the bride is a Christian and groom a Hindu, let me sing a mappila paattu to make it more secular,” said Dhyan’s elder brother Vineeth Sreenivasan before he sang Ente Khalbile from Classmates.

Sreenivasan told the media that he has no qualms about his son marrying a girl from other religion and is supporting Dhyan’s decision. Arpita reportedly works as an employee at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram.

On the work front, Dhyan reportedly will be making his debut as a director with an untitled film, which will have Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara in the lead roles. It will be for the first time Nivin and Nayanthara will be sharing the screen space. The film is expected to go on the floors in September and more details regarding the cast and crew are also awaited. And Aju Varghese is said to produce the film.

Dhyan is also set to act alongside his father Sreenivasan in an untitled film directed by Rajesh Nair.

