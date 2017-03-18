Dhanush to make his Malayalam debut as a producer with Tovino Thomas-starrer

Actor Dhanush set to produce a Malayalam film Actor Dhanush set to produce a Malayalam film

One among the many talents of actor Dhanush is identifying good scripts and bankrolling them. He has funded several award-winning films in last few years as a producer in the Tamil film industry. Now, he is gearing up to expand his territory beyond Kollywood. Dhanush will be making his debut in Malayalam as a producer soon.

According to industry sources, Dhanush was looking for the right script in Malayalam to make his move, when he came across the project in question. The film is said to be a dark comedy and will be directed by Dominic Arun of Mrithyumjayam fame.

Mollywood’s up-and-coming star Tovino Thomas will play the lead role. He is currently basking in the success of his recent film Oru Mexican Aparatha. The film based on the college campus politics has become a commercial and critical hit. Neha Iyer, a Mumbai-based actor will be making her acting debut as a leading lady with this film, said reports. The details of the remaining cast and crew are still under wraps. And the official announcement on the same is expected soon.

Previously, Dhanush has produced National-award winning films like Kaaka Muttai and Visaaranai under his home production banner Wunderbar Movies. He is also bankrolling superstar Rajinikanth’s next film, to be directed by Pa.Ranjith of Kabali fame.

Besides producing films, Dhanush will also be making his debut as a director with Power Paandi, which is scheduled to hit the screens on April 14. On the acting front, he is finishing up his portions for his upcoming film VIP 2, which is directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth and also has Bollywood actor Kajol playing the role of an antagonist. Dhanush is clearly on a roll.

