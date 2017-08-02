Defiant Pahlaj Nihalani still not ready to certify controversial Malayalam film Ka Bodyscapes

Pahlaj Nihalani refuses to certify Ka Bodyscapes Pahlaj Nihalani refuses to certify Ka Bodyscapes

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Pahlaj Nihalani continues to stick to his guns as he is not ready to certify filmmaker Jayan Cherian’s controversial Malayalam film Ka Bodyscapes that deals with the subject of homosexuality. This after reviewing the film four times in a year, and repeated orders from the Kerala High Court to clear the film with cuts, if needed. The CBFC is still unwilling to certify the film because it “glorifies homosexuality” besides showing Hindu gods in “poor light.”

The CBFC remains defiant even as the Kerala High Court last week had directed the censor body to take an immediate decision on the film within a week’s time. An 18-member team of the CBFC visited Thiruvananthapuram last Friday to review the film again as Pahlaj has been blocking the theatrical release of the film since April 2016.

However, the CBFC is still seemingly adamant on certifying the film. “Nihalani and CBFC are being unreasonable. They don’t want my film ‘Ka Bodyscapes’ to release. The members who watched the film last Friday are divided over their opinion. Nine members have agreed to pass the film, but the rest are against it,” Cherian told Mid-Day.

The lawyer for the CBFC has sought more time from the court to give its final decision along with an explanation. The court has scheduled the hearing for August 16.

Ka Bodyscapes narrates the struggles of members of LGBT community in a conservative Kerala society. The film features many activists who led movements like Kiss Of Love, Queerala among others in Kerala.

