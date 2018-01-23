Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat inspired Bhavana’s bridal look

Bhavana’s bridal look inspired by Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat. Bhavana’s bridal look inspired by Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat.

Popular south Indian actor Bhavana got hitched to her longtime boyfriend Naveen in a simple temple wedding on Monday morning. Wrapped in a customised golden Kanjeepuram sari coupled with two antique jewellery pieces, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in her wedding dress.

Transgender makeup artist Renju Renjimar, who prepared Bhavana for the big day, said her client’s only demand was to keep it simple. Renju also revealed that she was inspired by Deepika Padukone’s look from the upcoming film Padmavat while styling Bhavana.

“I had Deepika Padukone’s Padmavat look in my mind while doing makeup for her. She wore two classy antique jewellery pieces to go with her dress. While on the sari, she had Radha and Krishna, her chain had Ganapathy on it,” Renju told Times Of India.

The wedding was a simple ceremony at Convention Center at Kovilakathum Padam, Thrissur. The wedding took place in front of close family and friends of the couple. Celebrities Manju Warrier, Navya Nair, Remya Nambeesan, Shritha Sivadas, Shafna, Sayanora, Mridula Murali played perfect bridesmaids at the wedding.

In the evening, Bhavana and Naveen hosted industry friends and other VIPs at a grand wedding reception that was held at Lulu Convention Center in Thrissur. The who’s who of the Malayalam film industry was in attendance. Malayalam superstar Mammootty, Prithviraj, Nazriya, directors Kamal, Joy Mathew and many others formed a beeline to give their best wishes to the newlywed couple.

Naveen and Bhavana have known each other since 2012. Bhavna played the female lead in Kannada film Romeo, which was bankrolled by Naveen. And in last March, they got engaged in a private ceremony.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd