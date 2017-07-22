Crossroad teaser: This Malayalam anthology film celebrates femininity, watch video

Crossroad teaser is out Crossroad teaser is out

The makers of Malayalam film Crossroad unveiled a teaser late on Friday night. Crossroad is special because it is an anthology of movies that deals with different issues faced by women. The little over one-minute teaser has managed to kindle the interest in viewers.

The teaser gives glimpses into the lives of 10 women. It is clear that all the women in the film are at crossroads in their lives and about to make some life-altering decisions. The tone, performances and dialogues are intense. And it is, indeed, a film to look forward to this year.

A bunch of nationally renowned filmmakers, who are all part of ‘Forum for Better Films’, have made this anthology of movies. The ten stories of ten women facing ten different life situations are directed by 10 different directors. Crossroad features some well-known female actors from the South Indian film industry. The team of directors is led by Lenin Rajendran, who is helming a film called Pimbe Nadappaval. Earlier, actress Parvathy was expected to act in the film under Lenin’s direction. However, it seems talks didn’t materialise.

Filmmakers Madhupal, Sashi Paravoor, Nemom Pushparaj, Albert, Babu Thiruvalla, Pradeep Nair, Avira Rebecca, Ashok R Nath and Nayana Suryan are also part of this project.

The film stars Mamta Mohandas, Isha Talwar, Padmapriya, Mydhili, Priyanka Nair, Srinda, Punnaseri Kanchana, Richa Panai, Manasa and Anjana Chandran in lead roles.

‘Crossroad’ is produced by Forum For Better Films, and has music by Sooraj S Kurup. The film is expected to release later this year.

