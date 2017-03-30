Comrade In America teaser: Dulquer Salmaan’s Communist act is the highlight. Watch video

Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of a student in his movie Comrade In America. Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of a student in his movie Comrade In America.

Comrade In America aka CIA starring Dulquer Salmaan and Karthika Muralidharan is set to be released in May. After the success of Dulquer’s recent film Jomonte Suvisheshangal, fans are excited to see the Charlie actor in an all new avatar. This also happens to be the first time that the actor and director Amal Neerad are working together on a full-fledged feature film. In fact, when the title of the movie was released, Dulquer seemed quite happy about this. Now the film’s teaser is out and Kali actor said, “Here it is guys !! We have given this film our everything ! Cannot wait for you all to watch the final version. For now here is a little teaser ☺☺😁😁 ! #ComradeInAmerica #CIA.”

In the trailer, Dulquer who portrays the role of a student Ali John is a part of Students Federation of India (SFI). He is wearing the signature veshti and a red shirt and in the scene, we see the actor taunting a cop. In the background, Gopi Sunder’s background music is the perfect accompaniment. One of the tracks from the film was already released and Gopi has not disappointed us.

Communism, college students and student politics — so far, the plot looks interesting. What would make it more interesting is probably the reason behind Ali John’s trip to America and the journey of a Communist in a Capitalist world.

The film is produced by Amal Neerad Productions and the trailer of the movie will be released very soon. The film, which was initially reported to be set for release during the Vishu weekend, now seems to be postponed to May.

