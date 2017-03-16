Comrade In America song: Kannil Kannil is a beautiful melody, watch video

Dulquer Salmaan-starrer CIA has released the first song, Kannil Kannil. Dulquer Salmaan-starrer CIA has released the first song, Kannil Kannil.

Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy with multiple projects and his upcoming release, CIA (Comrade In America) is one of the most anticipated movies. The film, from the name and the poster, seems to be mainly about communism and maybe revolves around the life of a communist in America. Dulquer, who plays the lead role opposite Krithika Muralidharan will be seen in an interesting role. This also happens to be his first collaboration with director Amal Neerad on a full-fledged film.

The music composed by Gopi Sundar promises to be a delightful experience. The director who happens to be the man behind popular Malayalam songs like “Chundari Penne” in Charlie, or “Malare” in Premam. “Kannil Kannil” sung by Haricharan Seshadri and Sayanora Phillips sounds beautiful and could be the next song that you would listen to on a loop.

Lyrics penned by Rafeeq Ahammed has stunning lyrics that sets the right mood and tone for the song. The lyric video features beautiful shots Dulquer and Krithika, quite romantic too. The highlight of the song is, however, Sayanora voice and the parts that have her and Haricharan humming. The melody will remain etched in your mind and might remind you at instances of “Ente Kannil” from Bangalore Days because of how conversational the music sounds.

If you guys liked the teaser of #KannilKannil from #CIA #ComradeInAmerica here is the full version !! http://t.co/OBgdyNHfAR — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) March 16, 2017

In a video released by Gopi Sundar’s official Facebook page, Sayanora says that she fell in love with song instantly and was super excited and delighted with it. She said, “When I went to Gopi Sundar’s studio to record the song, I was totally delighted. This song, I just fell in love with that song and I am sure you guys will do that too.”

Haricharan, on the other hand, said, “I want all your love and support for the song. Please keep listening to it when it comes out.”

While we do love “Kannil Kannil”, we are waiting to hear the other songs from the album, and more, to see how director Amal has managed to capture it on screen.

The film is expected to hit the theatres during this Vishu weekend.

