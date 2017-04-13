Comrade in America poster: Dulquer Salmaan starrer is all about love, see pic

Comrade in America : The new poster is intense and signifies the movie – a love story, will also be the same. Comrade in America : The new poster is intense and signifies the movie – a love story, will also be the same.

Comrade in America, aka CIA starring Dulquer Salmaan and Karthika Muralidharan, is the story about Aji John and his lady love. The movie is directed by Amal Neerad, the same man who directed Dulquer’s father Mammootty 10 years back in Big B. It is produced by Amal Neerad Productions. The new poster of the film was released recently and it lures one to look further and wonder about the plot of this movie. The Kali star looks quite intense and serious in this poster, and the tagline “How far will you go for love?” confirms that this movie is all about the leading man’s love for a woman. After all, he has reached the United States of America in search of her.

This movie will be Dulquar’s release after Jomonte Suvisheshangal. And, as the actor keeps reminding his fans, this will also be the first full-fledged Amal Neerad film that he would have worked upon. The actor, in fact, took to Facebook to explain how special this opportunity was when he reminded everyone of his father Mammootty’s film Big B. He wrote on Facebook, “Today makes 10 years of the release of Big B! For me one of the greatest cult classics of Malayalam cinema and of my top 5 favourite roles enacted by my father. The movie gifted Malayalam cinema some of the greatest talent in its transition to the kind of cinema made today. At the helm of that film was Amal ettan. One of our finest film makers and DoPs. It’s my great privilege to be a part of his film #ComradeInAmerica #CIA at this exact juncture. Lots of love to you Amal Etta. Amazing how life works. From being a fan of that film and of this man, to being directed by him. As always I’m blessed and grateful for being my fathers son and equally for the love and encouragement you the audience have always given me. 🙏🏻🙏🏻😘😘❤❤ !!”

Also, we have got a closer look at Aju John in all the posters, but what about Karthika Muralidharan’s role? The actor, who is debuting with this film, is also the daughter of popular cinematographer CK Muralidharan. So far, she was seen in the lyrical of Kannil Kannil, the first track from the movie that was released recently.

