Comrade in America: Dulquer Salmaan starrer CIA’s new poster, song teaser are making fans curious. See pic, video

Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film titled CIA (Comrade in America) is one of the highly anticipated films that is slotted to release over the Vishu weekend. The project is helmed by Amal Neerad, who is also producing it under his own banner Amal Neerad Productions.

The first look that was released some time back piqued the interest of fans with the title of the film, Comrade in America. Now, a new poster of the film along with the teaser of the song “Kannil Kannil” penned by Rafeeq Ahammed and composed by Gopi Sundar was also released. Dulquer, who took to Twitter to share the same said, “Here’s the #KannilKannil song teaser from #CIA #ComradeInAmerica ! Enjoy !!!(sic)”

He also added, “New poster #CIA #ComradeInAmerica !! ☺☺👏🏻👏🏻”

Watch | Teaser of song Kannil Kannil from CIA

While the poster looks like the real life version of the previously released graphic work, the song sounds promising.

It was announced that the Jomonte Suvisheshangal star will lend his voice to two of the songs in the film. However, “Kannil Kannil” was sung by Haricharan Seshadri and Sayanora Philip. The full song will be released on March 16, at 5 pm.

Also starring Karthika Muralidharan, the film was shot in the USA, Mexico and Kottayam. Interestingly, Amal also took to social media to announce that Mark Chavarria, the popular Hollywood stuntman who recently worked in Logan starring Hugh Jackman, also happens to be the stunt choreographer for CIA. He also congratulated Mark on the success of Logan and said, “Congratulations to Mark Chavarria, the stunt choreographer of #CIA for his latest release #Logan #1 MOVIE IN THE WORLD (sic),”

