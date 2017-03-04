C/O Saira Banu trailer: Manju Warrier has never looked so charming, watch video

Manju Warrier’s C/O Saira Banu trailer is out Manju Warrier’s C/O Saira Banu trailer is out

Actor Manju Warrier’s upcoming Malayalam film, C/O Saira Banu, is getting ready to open in theatres on March 17. The trailer of the film was also shared by Manju on her Facebook page and the promo video has garnered more than 4 lakh views in less than 24 hours.

The little over one minute video has clearly raised the expectations of the fans as the trailer promises the audience a heartwarming female-centric movie with charming performances by the actors. In the film, Manju plays the titular role as a post woman. Kismath fame Shane Nigam plays an important role called Joshua Peter.

The film is also special as it marks the return of Amala Akkineni to the Malayalam film industry after a gap of more than two decades. She was last seen in 1991 Mohanlal-starrer Ulladakkam. Amala dominated the south Indian film industry during the 1980s but she quit her acting career after marrying the Telugu star, Nagarjuna. She, however, returned to acting a few years back.

Amala plays a lawyer in the film. However, if you blink, you will miss her in the latest trailer. And that’s a bummer.

The film is directed by debutant Antony Sony, who had earlier said that Manju is playing the role of a nonconservative Muslim woman.

Interestingly, Manju has also been roped in to play the lead role in legendary poet Kamala Das in her biopic titled Aami, directed by Kamal. The film is based on the autobiography of Kamala Surayya, titled Ente Katha (My Story). Kamala’s pen name was Kamala Das in English and she was a true iconoclast known for her controversial and bold work. She also went on to embrace Islam some time before her death in 2009.

