C/O Saira Banu first look: Manju Warrier, Amala Akkineni promise a feel-good film

The first look poster of upcoming Malayalam film C/O Saira Banu has become a hit on social media. The motion poster, which was unveiled by actor Manju Warrier on her Facebook page has been widely shared and viewed by the followers. The film is also special as it marks the return of Amala Akkineni to the Malayalam film industry after a gap of more than two decades. She was last seen in 1991 Mohanlal-starrer Ulladakkam. Amala dominated the south Indian film industry during the 1980s but she quit her acting career after marrying the Telugu star Nagarjuna. She, however, returned to acting a few years back.

Recently, there is an increase in the number of films about father-son relationships in the Malayalam industry and this trend has caught the interest of many directors. Following this, C/O Saira Banu deals with a mother-son relationship. In the film, Manju plays the titular role and is a post woman. Kismath fame Shane Nigam plays the role of her son and, Amala plays the role of a lawyer. Going by the motion poster, the film promises a feel-good family drama with charming performances from the leading ladies. The film is directed by debutant Antony Sony, who had earlier said that Manju is playing the role of a nonconservative Muslim woman.

Interestingly, Manju has also been roped in to play the lead role in legendary poet Kamala Das’s biopic, titled Aami directed by Kamal. The film is based on the autobiography of Kamala Surayya, titled Ente Katha (My Story). Kamala’s pen name was Kamala Das in English and she was a true iconoclast known for her controversial and bold work. She also went on to embrace Islam some time before her death in 2009.

