CIA star Dulquer Salmaan names his little girl Maryam Ameerah Salmaan?

Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya were blessed with a baby girl after six years of marriage on May 5. The child was born at a private hospital in Chennai, and the Malayalam star has named his daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan, said a few media reports.

According to Times of India, a make up artiste had posted a message for the couple via her social media page, through which the name was revealed. The star couple has been maintaining some strict control over the privacy of their newborn. In fact, the star family had kept the news about Amal’s pregnancy under the wraps, until it was outed by shutterbugs, who spotted Amal sporting a baby bump at a wedding reception earlier this year.

The baby was born on May 5, coinciding with the release of Dulquer’s Comrade in America aka CIA, in Chennai’s Motherhood Hospital. Dulquer along with his father Mammootty, mother Sulfath, other relatives and close friends, including actor Vikram Prabhu, were present at the hospital during the delivery.

Dulquer was also recently upset as some fake pictures of his newborn were doing the rounds on the internet. The actor was forced to ask the public not to spread the fake pictures requesting some privacy. “Today is unforgettable in more ways than one. My life just changed forever. We’ve been blessed with a drop of heaven. At long last my biggest dream came true. I got my princess. Amu got a mini version of herself,” Dulquer wrote on his Instagram account while announcing the birth of his daughter. Dulquer got married to Amal, an architect, on December 22, 2011, just before he made his acting debut in Malayalam with 2012 movie Second Show.

