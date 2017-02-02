CIA first look: Dulquer Salmaan is Comrade in America, see pic

Dulquer Salmaan’s new film has been titled CIA Dulquer Salmaan’s new film has been titled CIA

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan on Thursday unveiled the first look poster along with the title of his upcoming romantic action film, CIA. For those who just came in, CIA does not mean Central Intelligence Agency but Comrade in America. “At long last here is the title for my Amal Neerad film !Hope you all love everything about the film (sic)!! #CIATheFilm #ComradeinAmerica,” he posted on his Twitter page

Dulquer Salmaan in CIA

Going by the first look poster, the film is likely to have political undertones as the poster features communist symbol on the US national flag. Dulquer, meanwhile, seems to play a role of communist supporter. It will be, indeed, interesting to see how well his communist ideology works for him in his quest to find love in the US, which is a capitalist nation.

Dulquer described CIA, which seems to be conflicting of ideologies by the look of it, as “ambitious” and thanked his director Amal Neerad for the opportunity. “Thank you Amal Etta for the opportunity and for letting me be a part of something so ambitious and grand,” he posted on his Facebook page.

According to reports, Dulquer plays the character named Aji Mathew. A Kottayam native, he goes to the US in search of his girlfriend and runs into trouble in the foreign country, even as he discovers many things about his love interest. The film majorly shot in the US and near Mexican border. The filmmakers had also enlisted the help of a few Hollywood stunt guys in the film.

The film is written by Shibin Francis and directed by Amal. Newcomer Karthika Muralidharan plays the female lead, who is also the daughter of cinematographer CK Muralidharan. John Vijay, Soubin Shahir, Jinu Joseph among others play important roles in the film. It is jointly produced under the banner Amal Neerad Productions and Anwar Rasheed Entertainment.

Dulquer has begun this year on a strong note with his family drama Jomonte Suviseshangal, which was released on January 19. The film opened to a good response from the fans and is doing well at the Kerala box office.

