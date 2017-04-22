CIA song Vaanam Thilathilakkanu: Dulquer Salmaan lends his voice for a massy number. Watch video

The studio recording video of Dulquer Salmaan’s Vaanam Thilathilakkanu was released recently. The studio recording video of Dulquer Salmaan’s Vaanam Thilathilakkanu was released recently.

Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming project CIA, is one of the most anticipated Malayalam movies of the year. The makers have been releasing posters, songs and a teaser which has given a peek into the film. We now know that the actor, a student who is a communist, travels to the USA in search of his lover. Hence the experiences of this ‘Comrade In America’ forms the crux of the story. The first song that was released – “Kannil Kannil” – was a complete romantic number. After “Malare”, this song composed by Gopi Sundar has the same global appeal. They had then released the audio of “Vaanam Thilathilakkanu”, followed by a studio recording.

The studio recording has got the fans interested as we see the Kali star standing in front of the microphone, all ready to sing the song. The track itself has Carolina crooning in Spanish, and Dulquer singing in Malayalam. The number is quite catchy and peppy, and completely different from his previous hit song “Chundari Penne”, from Charlie. Incidentally, the music for Charlie was also composed by Gopi Sundar.

Also read | Comrade in America poster: Dulquer Salmaan starrer is all about love, see pic

This promotional number is the actor’s third song with the composer, and has already got his fans hooked to the desi beat and his mellifluous voice. But even Dulquer Salmaan cannot take the spotlight with Mohammed Maqbool Mansoor singing a beautiful verse in Hindi. The song also records the great rapport the three of them share. The film is slated to release in May. Also, this film marks the debut of Karthika Muralidharan in the Malayalam film industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd