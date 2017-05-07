CIA box office: Dulquer Salmaan film is Kerala’s third biggest opener at Rs 3.09 cr

Dulquer Salmaan’s CIA’s box office update Dulquer Salmaan’s CIA’s box office update

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan’s latest release Comrade in America (CIA) continues to do well at the Kerala box office, despite receiving a mixed verdict from the fans and the media. CIA released to a rousing welcome at the box office by fans of Dulquer in Kerala even as Baahubali 2 remained the favourite choice for the moviegoers. The film mostly opened to packed houses on day one and raked in more than Rs 3 crore, giving Dulquer one of the biggest opening in his career. With Rs 3.09 gross, CIA is the third biggest opener in Kerala following Mammootty’s The Great Father (Rs 4.31 crore) and Baahubali 2 (6.27 crore), read a post on Malayalam Review Twitter handle, that provides box office updates of Malayalam films.

The two-day collection of the film is now pegged at Rs 5.98 crore. “On the second day, CIA has grossed Rs 2.89 crores from the Kerala box office. Net profit is Rs 2.31 crores and the producer’s share is Rs 1.34 crores,” reported entertainment portal, Onlookers Media.

The film, which is directed by Amal Neerad, released last Friday on a huge number of screens at a time, when director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion had dominated the people’s minds and box office across the world.

Baahubali 2, meanwhile, is playing in about 280 screens and keeping the cash registers ringing at the box office. According to reports, the film is fast racing towards Rs 50 crore mark in Kerala alone. On Sunday, Rajamouli’s magnum opus achieved a milestone in a history of Indian cinema by crossing Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

