Chiyaan Vikram’s Rs 300 cr Mahavir Karna will be an international film, says RS Vimal

Mahavir Karna would be Vikram’s third film in Hindi after Mani Ratnam’s Raavan and Bejoy Nambiar’s David. Mahavir Karna would be Vikram’s third film in Hindi after Mani Ratnam’s Raavan and Bejoy Nambiar’s David.

After making an impressive debut with the critically acclaimed biographical romantic-drama Ennu Ninte Moideen in 2015, director RS Vimal is gearing up to shoot a mega-budget magnum opus titled Mahavir Karna with Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role. The film will start rolling from October this year and the makers have planned to complete the project for the release around the time of Christmas in 2019.

It is a big project and will be shot on a massive scale with an estimated budget of no less than Rs 300 crore. Taking the size and scale of the project into consideration, shooting and releasing in about 15 months is, indeed, a herculean task. However, Vimal is confident about the job in the hand, thanks to his team and meticulous planning.

“The pre-production work has been going on for over that last two years. We wrote and re-wrote the script. And the project has been planned out well from the start to finish. So it should be an ample time for us to complete the project,” Vimal told Indianexpress.com in a phone interview.

Vimal is currently in the process of putting together a solid team of actors and technicians for his ambitious film. “We are hiring top-notch technicians from Australia and New York for the special effects,” he revealed. However, he was not willing to share the specific details of the project other than, that Vikram is playing the lead role, the United Film Kingdom is bankrolling and he is directing. “We are planning a big event in Mumbai in February, where we will announce the remaining cast and crew,” he told nonchalantly. “You will have to wait.”

Vikram was initially hesitant to sign the project given that films on Karna were already made in the past. “When I approached him for the film, he asked me legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan has already played Karna and what is the new thing you have to offer the audience apart from that. But, I met him and I narrated my script. He was impressed and agreed to do this film right there,” said Vimal.

When asked why he decided to do his second film in Hindi, he said, “This film is based on Mahabharata, which has an international content. And doing it as a regional film doesn’t do justice to it. We’re planning to make it an international movie, casting top actors from the Indian film industry and Hollywood.”

Vimal also said from the business standpoint, making Mahavir Karna a pan-India movie, helped him to secure the required fund for the project. “We are planning to do business to the tune of Rs 2000 crore from this film,” he noted.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd