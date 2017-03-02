CBFC denies certification to LGBT film for ‘glorifying gay relationships’

The makers of Ka Bodyscapes have been asked by the board to appeal before the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal within the next 30 days, if they wish to. The makers of Ka Bodyscapes have been asked by the board to appeal before the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal within the next 30 days, if they wish to.

The Censor Board is at it again. If you thought only the Khans and Kapoors can make news in Bollywood, then you are missing out on keeping a tab of the CBFC, for it knows how to hog headlines much more than our superstars. The board has popped up in news, this time for denying certification to another film (why aren’t we surprised?). Just days after its silly reasons for refusing to certify Prakash Jha’s Lipstick Under My Burkha, the latest one to face the wrath of CBFC and its chief Pahlaj Nihalani is a film titled Ka Bodyscapes.

The indie film shows the lives of three people in Calicut, a gay painter Haris, a rural kabaddi player Vishnu and their activist friend Sia. The trio refuses to conform to the dominant norms of femininity and struggles to find space and happiness in a conservative setting. Malayalam movie stars Kannan Rajesh, Jason Chacko and Naseera.

The makers of Ka Bodyscapes have been asked by the board to appeal before the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal within the next 30 days, if they wish to.

Director-producer Jayan Cherian took to his Facebook page and shared the letter from the CBFC, where we can see the reason stated by CBFC. It reads, “(sic)… the film is glorifying the subject of gay and homosexual relationship, nudity accentuating vital parts of male body (in paintings) in closed shots in the whole movie. The film is explicit of scene offending Hindu sensibilities depicting vulgarity and obscenity through the movie. The religion of ‘Hindu’ is portrayed in a derogatory manner especially Lord Hanuman (shown in poor light as gay) which may cause law and order problem in society. The film contains posters depicting homosexuality throughout the movie and derogatory remarks against women. Abusive language is used in most of the places and also a female Muslim character is shown masturbating. The film has references to Hindu organisations indirectly which is unwarranted.”

As per reports, the censor board first refused a certificate to Ka Bodyscapes in April 2016 for apparently containing “sensitive gay scenes, use of derogatory words against women and vulgar dialogues.”

“The film has also references to lady masturbating, highlighting ‘gay’ by many ‘gay’ posters. The film offends human sensibilities by vulgarity, obscenity or depravity,” the first revising committee said, before giving its verdict.

The latest hammer from the CBFC comes despite a Kerala High Court order, which directed the board to certify Ka Bodyscapes. It had allowed it to make cuts though. But, despite that, the board went ahead and completely refused to issue a certificate. According to the Pahlaj Nihalani headed body, the film is a “dangerous trend of gatekeeping and moral policing content it does not approve of, especially around issues of gender, sexuality, religion and communalism. “

