CBFC clears Mammootty’s The Great Father for release with U/A certificate

The censor board on Thursday passed the Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s upcoming film The Great Father with a UA certificate, paving the way for its worldwide release next week. The family thriller is one of the much-awaited films in Mollywood this year. And it is expected to give a much-needed break to Mammukka, who missed to make a dent at the box office with his previous outing.

The teasers and character posters of the film have already struck a chord with the Malayalam moviegoers. In the film, Mammootty plays a character called David Nainan Koshy. a high-profile builder. The story, directed by debutant Haneef Adeni, follows the complex relationship between a father and a daughter, played by Mammootty and Baby Anikha.

Previously, Anikha had garnered a lot of appreciation for her performance in Ajith’s 2015 film Yennai Arindhaal. And she is also set to sweep the Malayalam audience off their feet with her performance in this film, going by the teaser.

Tamil actor Sneha plays the role called Michelle David, wife of David Nainan Koshy. and actor Arya plays the antagonist called Andrews Eapen in the film. Recently, filmmaker released his formidable look from the film to an encouraging response.

The Great Father is bankrolled by August Cinema, a production company jointly owned by actor Prithviraj along with Arya, cinematographer Santosh Sivan and entrepreneur Shaji Nadesan. And it is all set to hit the screens on March 30.

Meanwhile, Mammootty has a few interesting movies in his kitty this year. The first look poster of his upcoming film Puthan Panam was released recently. The film, which is written and directed by Ranjith, is about black money and Mammootty plays the role of Nithyananda Shenoy Hosangadi.

He will soon join the sets of cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Shamdat’s directorial debut, which is reportedly titled Streetlights. The film is said to be an investigative thriller, in which Mammootty plays a cop. Last month, his film with director Shyam Dhar went on the floors. In the untitled film, Mammootty plays a teacher, who moves to Kochi from Idukki.

