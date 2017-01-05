Case filed against Vijay Babu for assaulting Sandra Thomas, he denies claims on Facebook

Sandra Thomas accused Vijay Babu of assaulting her Sandra Thomas accused Vijay Babu of assaulting her

A day after actor Sandra Thomas claimed she had been assaulted by Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, his whereabouts are still unknown even as police has started investigation in the matter. However, turning the tables, Vijay took to Facebook claiming that he has been framed by his business partner, Sandra.

“Friends, a fake case is filed against me by my most trusted partner and her husband for the sake of taking over the business property which I disputed. I shall prove it otherwise and will be fine. Thank you for the concerns. Shall update,” Vijay has posted on his Facebook page.

The actor has been booked under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (1) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 294 (b) sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place of IPC. The case was filed at Elamakkara police station against Vijay, based on the complaint of Sandra, who has accused him of assaulting her at the office.

Vijay is Sandra’s long-time business associate. They both co-founded a film production company called Friday Film House. The production has produced about 10 films, including popular ones like Philips and Monkey Pen and Peruchazhi among others. It has also distributed actor Vijay’s 2016 blockbuster film Theri in Kerala.

According to reports, what started as a verbal argument between the two eventually ended with Vijay assaulting Sandra at the Friday Film House office located on Pottakuzhi Road. Sandra allegedly wanted to end her association with Vijay.

Following the incident, Sandra was taken to a private hospital, where she is still undergoing a treatment.

According to reports, although a police investigation has been launched into the incident, compromise talks are on between Vijay and Sandra. The Mollywood celebrities and friends of Vijay and Sandra have asked both to settle the differences and put this behind them soon. “Vijay etta, may you both get over this soon. Stay strong,” said comedian Aju Varghese reacting to Vijay’s Facebook post.

Actor Rajith Menon said, “may u both get over this and come back strongly……….god bless vijayetta.’

