Carnatic singer P Unnikrishnan robbed of Rs 1.35 lakh in credit card fraud

Carnatic vocalist and National Award-winning playback singer P Unnikrishnan has been robbed of Rs 1.35 lakh in a credit card fraud in the US on Wednesday. According to a report in The Hindu, a friend of the singer said the Unnikrishnan was in disbelief when he received an SMS showing a transaction worth $2000 made on his card at a supermarket chain in the US.

He blocked the card but even after that, repeated attempts were made to use the card for purchases. The singer still has his card in possession and the police suspects that fraudsters haves stolen his credit card data to carry out the transactions. Unnikrishnan has filed a complaint at the Anna Salai police station in Chennai on Monday. The bank was also said to be notified about the incident and it has assured the singer that the money would be reimbursed.

This is another big case in this month as it was reported that a retired government official in Gurgaon was also duped of over $3000 in a series of fraudulent transactions.

Unnikrishnan gave voice to about 90 tracks in all the four south Indian languages. He also sang in the composition of music maestros including Ilayraja, A R Rahman and M M Keeravani. More details are awaited in the case as the investigation is underway.

