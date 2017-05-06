CIA box office: Dulquer Salmaan film thrives despite Baahubali 2 storm in Kerala

Dulquer Salmaan’s CIA vs SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 Dulquer Salmaan’s CIA vs SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan’s Comrade in America (CIA) received a wide release in Kerala and other parts of the country on Friday even as director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion continues to remain the top choice for the movie goers worldwide. The Malayalam film took off on a strong note reportedly giving its lead actor the biggest opening in his career.

According to reports, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer released on 200 screens across Kerala and is claimed to be the third biggest launch for a Malayalam film in terms of screen count after Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan and Mammootty’s The Great Father. The film has debuted at the Kerala box office by collecting more than Rs 4 crore, said reports. However, the filmmakers are yet to officially share the day one box office collection. The film seemed to have benefited from fan shows and extra shows that were added to many centres on the opening day. Based on a conservative calculation, CIA had about 850 shows, which were mostly housefull, on Friday.

“#ComradeInAmerica First Day Kerala Gross 4.12Cr | Net -3.28Cr | Share – 1.95Cr,” tweeted BoxOffice Kerala. CIA, which is directed by Amal Neerad, is reportedly doing well despite receiving mixed reviews from the critics, with more than 98 percent occupancy, the film has raked in Rs 14 lakhs from multiplex screens in Kochi on Friday.

Baahubali 2 was released on April 28 on more than 300 screens and had collected Rs 31.5 crore until Thursday at the Kerala box office. It is expected to maintain its bullish trend in Kerala in the coming days as well. After the release of CIA and director Anzar Khan’s Lakshyam, Baahubali 2 is currently playing in about 280 screens.

