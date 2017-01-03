Bollywood film might happen for Jayaraj post ‘Veeram’

Director Jayaraj Director Jayaraj

Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj says he has not received offers from Bollywood producers yet for a Hindi film, but hopes the doors might open after his ambitious project “Veeram” is released.

The director has adapted William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” for his upcoming epic-historical-drama.

“Right now, some producers know me personally but nothing has happened so far. I am expecting something (offers from Bollywood) after ‘Veeram’ comes out. This film can get both critical and commercial acclaim so lets wait and watch,” Jayaraj told PTI.

“Veeram” tells the story of Chandu Chekavar, played by Kunal Kapoor, an infamous warrior in the 13th century North Malabar. “Veeram” was made simultaneously in Malayalam, Hindi, and in English.

Jayaraj says the “Dear Zindagi” star put in immense hard work which surprised him.

“When you see the film, you will realise Kunal did an exceptional work. I never expected so much subtlety from him because he did films like ‘Rang De Basanti’ and all, but here he is totally different. It was a tough role to play, but he worked very hard for it,” he said.

Jayaraj, who had in the past adapted Shakespeare’s ‘Othello’ for his critically acclaimed “Kaliyattam”, says it is important to look why the story is relevant.

“In the case of Shakespearean tragedies, I always look for why is it relevant now. I took ‘Othello’ because the emotion of the play is very relevant even today. ‘Macbeth’ is the tragedy of ambition, which we can see in every field today,” he said.

The filmmaker, who has dabbled into both commercial and art-house cinema, says a lot is riding on “Veeram” as it is his dream project.

“This is my dream project. I was dreaming about this for past 5-10 years. I kept the script, storyboard all ready but was waiting for the right producer who can understand the vision. We were not looking for stars to spend money on, but Hollywood technicians,” he added.