Bhavana weds Naveen: From marriage photos to special moments videos, here’s everything

Bhavana entered the wedlock with her boyfriend Naveen on Monday morning in a temple wedding at Thrissur. Bhavana entered the wedlock with her boyfriend Naveen on Monday morning in a temple wedding at Thrissur.

Popular Malayalam actor Bhavana entered the wedlock with her boyfriend Naveen on Monday morning in a temple wedding at Thrissur. Her Kerala style wedding was a simple and quick one in the presence of close family members and friends. It is the first big celebrity wedding of the year in the South Indian film industry.

After tying the knot, the couple, in a quick address to the media, thanked everyone for their wishes. Bhavana has been dating Naveen, a popular film producer in Kannada, for several years now.

Last evening the social media was flooded with the pictures from her fun mehendi ceremony. Dressed in a yellow dress, Bhavana had a blast with her best friends, including people from the industry. The event was attended by Remya Nambeeshan and Mrudula Murali, and singer Sayanora Philip. The wedding reception will be held at Lulu Convention Center in Thrissur, for the couple’s industry friends.

Interestingly, days before the big day, speculations were rife that Bhavana and Naveen had called off their wedding. Earlier the couple had postponed the marriage due to personal reasons.

Last year Bhavana lost her father at the age of 58. She had expressed the shock saying, she never imagined that her father was “going to bed and never waking up.” The sudden demise had forced the wedding days to be postponed.

See wedding photos of Bhavana and Naveen:

Also see official mehendi video of Bhavana Menon:

See more pre-weeding function photos of South Indian actor Bhavana:

The couple in last March took their relationship to the next level by exchanging the rings at a hush-hush event. A picture of the couple from the private ceremony was leaked online and went viral, spreading the news about their engagement like wildfire. “Naveen and his family had come home as part of their tradition of seeing the bride. Everyone in both the families was present and it was decided immediately to turn it into a ring exchange ceremony. That’s how it happened and the function was held in my house itself,” she told a publication on her surprise engagement. Only 16 guests, including actor Manju Warrier and Samyukta Verma were invited to the event.

Naveen has been the producer of 2012 Kannada film Romeo, in which Bhavana played the female lead. Since then the couple were rumoured to be dating each other. However, they never commented on their relationship.

Naveen acted in 2010 film Naayaka before becoming a producer. Bhavana, meanwhile, has shared screen space with almost all leading actors of Kannada film industry, including Puneeth Rajkumar, Sudeep, Upendra and others.

Bhavana was last seen in Kannada film Chowka, which released last year and became a box office hit. She has played the female lead in the upcoming film Tagaru, which has Shivarajkumar in the lead role and is directed by Suri.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd