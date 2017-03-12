Bhavana opens up on getting engaged to Kannada producer Naveen in a hush-hush manner

Actor Bhavana got engaged to Kannada producer Naveen Actor Bhavana got engaged to Kannada producer Naveen

Popular south Indian actress Bhavana surprised everyone recently after she got engaged to Kannada film actor-producer Naveen in a hush-hush manner. A picture of the couple from the private ceremony was leaked online and went viral, spreading the news like wildfire.

Talking to a Malayalam news publication, Bhavana revealed the reason behind getting engaged to Naveen without any announcements. “Naveen and his family had come home as part of their tradition of seeing the bride. Everyone in both the families was present and it was decided immediately to turn it into a ring exchange ceremony. That’s how it happened and the function was held in my house itself,” she told Onmanorama.

Bhavana said she was even unable to invite her close friends due to this reason. She said she wanted to keep the news about her engagement under wraps until the wedding. Thanks to the leaked picture, the news got public.

The couple has known each other for about five years and their wedding was postponed earlier owing to the deaths in their families. While Naveen lost his mother, Bhavana, her father, a few years ago. The couple also wants a simple wedding which is likely to happen in August. Even for the engagement, the couple had just invited 16 guests, including actor Manju Warrier and Samyukta Verma.

Naveen was the producer of 2012 Kannada film Romeo, in which Bhavana played the female lead. Since then the couple were rumoured to be dating each other. However, they never commented on their relationship. Naveen acted in 2010 film Naayaka before becoming a producer. Bhavana, meanwhile, has shared screen space with almost all leading actors of Kannada film industry, including Puneeth Rajkumar, Sudeep, Upendra and others.

