Bhavana to tie the knot with Kannada filmmaker Naveen on this date

South Indian actor Bhavana is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Naveen in a simple wedding which will be held next week. The ceremony will take place at the Jawaharlal Convention Center at Kovilakathum Padam, Thrissur on January 22. While the wedding ceremony will be only attended by close family members and friends, the reception, organised at Lulu Convention Center in Thrissur, will be attended by guests from different walks of life.

Bhavana and Naveen got engaged to each other in a private affair in March last year. The couple had just invited 16 guests, including actor Manju Warrier and Samyukta Verma when they exchanged the rings. The pictures from the ceremony leaked online and went viral on the internet.

The couple has known each other for about five years and their wedding was postponed earlier owing to deaths in their families. While Naveen lost his mother, Bhavana, her father, a few years ago. Earlier, the couple had reportedly planned to tie the knot in 2014.

Naveen was the producer of 2012 Kannada film Romeo, in which Bhavana played the female lead. Since then the couple were rumoured to be dating each other. However, they never commented on their relationship.

Naveen acted in 2010 film Naayaka before becoming a producer. Bhavana, meanwhile, has shared screen space with almost all leading actors of Kannada film industry, including Puneeth Rajkumar, Sudeep, Upendra and others.

Bhavana was last seen in Kannada film Chowka, which released last year and became a box office hit. She has played the female lead in the upcoming film Tagaru, which has Shivarajkumar in the lead role and is directed by Suri.

