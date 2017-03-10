Bhavana engaged to Kannada producer Naveen, Prithviraj and other celebs congratulate couple

Popular south Indian actress Bhavana got engaged to Kannada film actor-producer Naveen Popular south Indian actress Bhavana got engaged to Kannada film actor-producer Naveen

Popular south Indian actor Bhavana got engaged to Kannada film actor-producer Naveen on Thursday. The engagement was a private ceremony, which was attended by a handful of close friends and family members at the residence of the actress in Kochi. However, the news of her engagement spread like a wildlife after a picture of the couple from the event was leaked online.

Malayalam actor Prithviraj was one of the first celebrities to wish the newly-engaged couple. “Congrats to the newly engaged couple! Naveen & Bhavana..(sic),” he posted on his social media handles.

Prithviraj is currently shooting with Bhavana for their upcoming film Adam. The film will mark screenwriter Jinu Abraham’s debut as a director. While Bollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty is playing the female lead, Bhavana, Narain and Rahul Madhav will be seen in pivotal roles in the film. Adam is produced by CS Stanly and Jose Simon under Mass Media Productions banner.

Previously, Prithviraj has worked with Bhavana in several films including Daivanamathil, Swapnakoodu, Police Robinhood and Lollypop among others.

Actor Anoop Menon also wished the couple while calling them “the best couple in recent times.” “No two ways about it ,the best couple in recent times..so happy for dearest Bhavna and Naveen…and for those who don’t know him in person,he is a gem…wishing them a great life ahead..,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to reports, the couple had just invited 16 guests, including actress Manju Warrier and Samyukta Verma for the engagement.

Naveen was the producer of 2012 Kannada film Romeo, in which Bhavana played the female lead. Since then the couple were rumoured to be dating each other. However, they never commented on their either of relationship. Earlier, the couple reportedly had plans to tie the knot in 2014. However, it didn’t happen due to other commitments. The couple is likely to enter the wedlock in August.

Naveen acted in 2010 film Naayaka before becoming a producer. Bhavana, meanwhile, has shared screen space with almost all leading actors of Kannada film industry, including Puneeth Rajkumar, Sudeep, Upendra and others.

Bhavana was recently seen in Kannada film Chowka, which released last month and became a box office hit. She will also soon join the sets of film Tagaru, which has Shivarajkumar in the lead role and is directed by Suri.

