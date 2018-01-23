Mammootty and Prithviraj attend Bhavana and Naveen’s wedding reception. See photos

Mammootty attends Bhavana and Naveen’s wedding reception in Thrissur. Mammootty attends Bhavana and Naveen’s wedding reception in Thrissur.

Photos from Malayalam actor Bhavana and producer Naveen’s wedding broke the internet on Monday. The actor and producer tied the knot on Monday morning at Thrissur, Kerala. Post the wedding ceremony, the two had a grand reception which was attended by the who’s who of Malayalam industry including superstar Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

While Bhavana shared the screen space with Mammootty in films like Chronic Bachelor and Bus Conductor, she was seen opposite Prithviraj in her recent Malayalam film Adam Joan.

Prithviraj also shared a picture on his personal Facebook account and wished the newly-weds a happy married life.

Bhavana’s besties Navya Nair and Manju Warrier were also spotted at the wedding reception. Others who were a part of Bhavana’s special day were Remya Nambeesan, Shritha Sivadas, Shafna, Sayanora and Mridula Murali.

On Monday, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra’s posted a video congratulating Bhavana. “I just wanted to wish you a very happy married life. This is going to be a big step in your journey and I just want to say good luck. You are an extremely feisty, brave and amazing woman and I admire you a lot. Much love and always,” Priyanka had said.

Bhavana had made her acting debut in 2002 with Malayalam film Nammal and went on to act in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu movies as well during her decade-long career.

Among her notable Malayalam films are Chronic Bachelor, Daivanamathil, Swapnakoodu, C.I.D. Moosa, Chotta Mumbai, Happy Husbands, Maykkundaoru Kunjaadu with ‘Adam Joan’ being her last film to hit the screens.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd