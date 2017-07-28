Bejoy Nambiar releases poster of bilingual film Solo on Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday. See photo

Bejoy Nambiar released the posters of his upcoming bilingual film Solo, starring Dulquer Salmaan. Bejoy Nambiar released the posters of his upcoming bilingual film Solo, starring Dulquer Salmaan.

Director Bejoy Nambiar who is popular for directing offbeat movies like Shaitaan and David, has released posters of his next bilingual titled Solo starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. The first look of Dulquer was released by the director on the occasion of his birthday.

Bejoy tweeted the Malayalam and Tamil posters of the movie and also wished the actor for his birthday. The first look of Dulquer was interesting as it was a sketch of many layers forming an interesting collage. It also looks like the actor might be sporting aleast two different looks in the film. The first look of the film is to be released on Friday at 6.30 pm. Bejoy tweeted, “Here u go ! @dulQuer #HappyBirthdayDulquer #Solo Tamil poster. Watch out for the firstlook #SoloBullet tomorrow @SoloMovieOffl @aniljain13.”

Solo also has Sai Dhanshika, Arthi Venkatesh, Neha Sharma, Sruthi Hariharan. The venture will be produced by Refex entertainment of Refex group and is likely to be released in September.

The film will be Dulquer’s third movie in Tamil after Balaji Mohan’s Vaayai Moodi Pesavum and Mani Rathnam’s OK Kanmani. According to reports, the actor has two other films in Tamil this year — he will be working with debutante director Ra Karthik and Iru Mugan maker Shibu Thameen. He is also a part of the bilingual of actor Savitri’s biopic. He also has many other Malayalam films in his kitty.

The #SoloBullet from @SoloMovieOffl goes live at 6:30 pm today. Subscribe to get a exclusive glimpse. http://t.co/cIWhS1lbA7 — Bejoy Nambiar (@nambiarbejoy) July 28, 2017

Talking about this project, Nambiar said, “I have always wanted to work with an enormous talent like Dulquer Salman. Once I pitched the idea, we worked on it together and approached the film like two excited kids. Post production work is going on at a rapid pace. We have got a bag of surprises to be announced in the cast and crew list. We will reveal those in time”.

“We are indeed delighted to be associated with Director Bejoy Nambiar. His vision, passion, narration could be compared with the best in trade. Along with Dulquer who has got a huge fan base among the youth across industries on board, ‘Solo’ will be a sought after film”, said Anil Jain, MD, Refex Group.

