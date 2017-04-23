Baahubali 2 actor Prabhas: I will act in Mohanlal’s Mahabharata if I get a chance

Baahubali actor Prabhas is ready to sahre screen space with Mohanlal in The Mahabharata. Baahubali actor Prabhas is ready to sahre screen space with Mohanlal in The Mahabharata.

The main star cast of Baahubali franchise Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, and art director Sabu Cyril were in Kochi on Sunday to promote the upcoming film Baahubali: The Conclusion. However, director SS Rajamouli and film producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni were missing.

The film crew attended a press conference and thanked the fans in Kerala for their support for the epic franchise. Prabhas was asked to share his thoughts about Kamaal R Khan’s comment that the Baahubali actor will be the right choice to play Bheema instead of Mohanlal in The Mahabharata. The Baahubali actor said that he would rather share the screen space with him in the film if he is offered a role. “Mohanlal sir is playing that role (Bheema). If he leaves any character for me. If I get a chance, why won’t I…,” Prabhas said to a loud applause from the audience. It will, indeed, be a great treat to see Mohanlal and Prabhas sharing the same screen space together.

KRK came under heavy fire for ridiculing Mohanlal recently. He also suggested that Prabhas should play the mighty Bheema in the film, which is based on MT Vasudevan Nair’s classic Randamoozham. He, however, tendered an apology to the actor after being trolled by Lalettan’s fans.

The Mahabharata, meanwhile, will be made in two parts with a budget of Rs 1000 crore. It will have a huge star cast and the technical crew would include some of the great names in world cinema including some academy winners, said the filmmakers.

The film will be shot primarily in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu and will be dubbed into other major Indian languages and leading foreign languages. The project will go on the floors next year and the first part will release in early 2020. The second part will come out 90 days after that.

